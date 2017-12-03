LSU fans run wild at Inaugural Tiger 10k

BATON ROUGE - Sunday morning started off cold and foggy. However, those conditions did not stop LSU fans or runners from lacing up for the Inaugural Tiger 10k run at Tiger Stadium.

More than 4,000 runners of all ages and skill levels headed to campus to take part in the Race into Death Valley.

"Oh, I love it," marathon runner Brent Goudeau said. "Coming here is just so nostalgic."

The event featured a 5k, 10k and kids run. All wrapped up at the 50-yard line in Tiger Stadium.

"If you're a tiger fan, you get excited," race director, Jonathan Dziuba, said.

The planning process for today's race has spanned several years. The partnership between LSU and several local sponsors has finally come to fruition.

"The first email that came off our desk to LSU was seven years ago," Dziuba said. "And here it is, this is the culmination of it."

For some of the runners, this was just another race. Others were treating it as a can't-miss opportunity to get down on the famed field.

"Just going through the tunnel, you see it on TV," 5k participant, Michael Ledford, said. "It's a lot different going through it yourself and hitting the grass on your own."