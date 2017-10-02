LSU fans remain hopeful after tough loss

BATON ROUGE - Described as the biggest win in the Troy Trojans' History, Saturday's Homecoming game has left LSU fans stunned. Minutes after the clock ran out, the team and coaches were seen walking off the field with their heads hanging low.



Fans are already in a frenzy around Baton Rouge, with many taking to social media to voice their frustration.

"OOOOOoooo We Suck! O Wee O We suck"- LSU student Section even after that last TD. Tigers trail 24-14 to Troy pic.twitter.com/Vp4MK8eetk — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) October 1, 2017

LSU paid Troy $985,000 to come embarrass them.

How's y'all's weekend? — Myles Laroux (@myleslaroux) October 1, 2017

One fan was so upset with the outcome of the game, that they made a GoFundMe page, attempting to crowd-source money for Head Coach Ed Orgeron to get the boot.



If the Tigers chose to fire Coach O this season, it would cost them a staggering $12 million.



But others speculate, that an evolving team, could be a big contributor to the Tigers' loss.



"They are under a lot of pressure. When you go in that stadium and that crowds roaring... And you get boo'd, which I think is really terrible. I don't think that should happen at all," said Johnny Palazzotto, an alumnus of LSU.



Some local businesses that cater to LSU fans, especially on game day, were expecting today to be quiet. Barcadia is a popular spot in the city that's less than a mile away from campus. Representatives of the bar said that while the 'vibe' changed overall post-game, the fans are still hopeful.



Over at Bengals and Bandits, manager Patrick Wilkerson says customers are still coming in left and right.



As for the Tiger fans remaining hopeful, all they ask is for a little patience.



"I believe in Coach O. We're going to continue to evolve, and the team is going to get better each week," said Mickey Delucca, a long-time LSU fan.



This weekend the Tigers will hit the road and head to Gainesville, facing off against the Florida Gators.

