LSU fans flying high as Tigers advance to CWS finals

BATON ROUGE - Walk-On’s on Nicholson was a packed house as fans filled the seats and bar area to watch the No. 4 LSU Tigers square off with the No. 1 Oregon State Beavers in the College World Series Semifinals.

“Well, yesterday I didn't think we had a chance to win this game, but now that we're up, I think we got a pretty good shot.” LSU fan and senior student, Tyler Whittington said.

The promising start, giving hope to the thought of LSU winning the national title.

“If we win today, mark my words, we will win the National Championship, we'll win it all.” Said Whittington.

Among the crowd of fans from all over Baton Rouge, sat former LSU baseball player, Chip Simon, who shared being here at Walk-On’s was the second best option, next to being in Omaha.

“I knew that the pressure was all on Oregon State, they were the number one team with the 20-plus win streak," Simon said. "All we had to do was show up and play.”

Regardless of Chip’s confidence, he still brought a few lucky charms to watch the teams face off in the semifinals game.

"I wore these... This is the 2000 National Championship on this hand, and the 2009 National Championship ring on this hand. Those are the last two National Championships LSU won. I wore them as good luck charms today,” Simon explained.

Simon played first baseman outfielder as a lefty on LSU’s 1969 and 1970 teams. His son, Antoine Simon, played for LSU from 1997 to 2000, walking away with two National Titles.

Sitting at a table with friends and fellow fans, Simon noted if the Tiger’s won Saturday against OSU, a flight would be in the future.

“We're leaving for Omaha on a nine o’clock flight tomorrow morning, on the alumni flight,” said Simon, motioning to his friend, Chiqui Alvarez.

“If we come through with this, my friend and I are going to Omaha," Alvarez added.

It was Michael Papierski's stand-out performance that got the fans on their feet and talking.

“Pap, the one with the two home runs, one from each side. I said earlier he probably rose his stock in the pros by half-a-million dollars in the last hour,” Simon said.

LSU beat OSU 6-1, ending the Beaver’s season and earning a shot at winning a National Title. LSU will advance to the best-of-three finals, playing against Florida Monday.