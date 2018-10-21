Latest Weather Blog
LSU fans excited to be back in Death Valley for Homecoming
BATON ROUGE - Die hard LSU fans were out early tailgating Saturday near Tiger Stadium for the Homecoming game against Mississippi State.
"It's being alumni, being able to come back and see your friends," said Scott Slaughter.
LSU Graduate, Scott Slaughter says, it doesn't beat coming for Homecoming to turn up, tailgate and party.
"All the home games are big time according to us the fans, it doesn't make a difference," said Slaughter.
The Tigers aren't the only ones enjoying homecoming, hundreds of Mississippi State fans are joining in on the Homecoming party. Their main concern is that the Bulldogs come out with a win.
"After what Mississippi State did last year, we are looking forward to seeing a repeat this year live in person," said Scott Jelinek Bulldogs fan.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tales of paranormal activity surrounding the Old State Capitol
-
The Louisiana Red Cross gives out free smoke alarms in two neighborhoods
-
LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday
-
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion ahead of Friday drawing
-
Power restored in downtown Baton Rouge after electrical fire causes hours-long outage