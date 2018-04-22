LSU baseball lets 6-0 lead slip, gets swept at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - After being outscored 22-4 to start the weekend, the Tiger bats finally came alive in Game 3 against the Gamecocks.

One week after his walk-off homerun to beat Tennessee, last Sunday's hero Daniel Cabrera launched a three-run bomb in the third to give the Tigers an early 3-0.

The LSU bats built up a 6-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth until the South Carolina lineup answered with 8 runs in the late innings to complete the sweep of the Tigers.

After Nick Bush pitched 5 innings of 3-hit baseball, the Tiger bullpen struggled to sit batters down with Austin Bain allowing the game-winning 2-run double in the bottom of the 8th inning.

LSU looks to snap a 4-game losing streak Tuesday when they host Lamar at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.