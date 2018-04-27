54°
LSU falls to Ole Miss 14-3 in Game 1 of series
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers fell to Ole Miss in Game 1 of their series on the road, with a final score of 14-3.
LSU stayed close to Ole Miss going into the sixth inning, with the Tigers able to tie things up 3-3. However, Ole Miss would finish the inning strong, getting 11 runs, and sealing their fate.
Game 2 in Ole Miss will take place Friday at 6:30 p.m.
