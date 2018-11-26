LSU falls out of AP's top 10 after overtime loss to Texas A&M

LSU has closed out the regular season just outside the top 10 of the AP's Top 25 poll after a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M Saturday night.

It's the lowest the Tigers have been ranked since week 7 in October, following a loss to the Florida Gators. LSU rebounded the following week with a win against then #2 Georgia and, despite a shut-out loss to Alabama in November, the Tigers had managed to stay inside the top 10 up until now.

Washington State and LSU both dropped out of the top 10 and are now tied for No. 12.

Elsewhere, the Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8. Going into next week, when each FBS conference will play a championship game, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are the top three for the sixth straight poll.

Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 and Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7. No. 9 Texas and Washington round out the top 10.

An updated College Football Playoff Rankings will be released Tuesday, which will decide which four teams will compete for a national championship.

You can view the full AP rankings below.