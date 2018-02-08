LSU falls 73-64 on the road at Florida

Gainesville, FL - The Tigers took a 59-58 lead with 7 minutes to go in the game before watching the Gators take home a tough SEC win on Wednesday night.

LSU's offense was led by Brandon Sampson with 19 points, with the sophomore guard being the only Tiger to score in double-figures in the road loss.

Florida dominated the paint, scoring 28 points down low and taking over in the final minutes going on a 13-3 run to close a 64-61 game while the Tigers didn't make a shot in the final 3:50 of the contest.

Tremont Waters finished the night with 9 points, while Duop Reath scored just eight as the Tigers rally fell short in Gainesville by a final score of 73-64.

The Tigers come back home to take on Ole Miss at the PMAC on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.