LSU falls 5-4 to No. 10 Texas Tech

Photo: LSUSports.net

HOUSTON, Tx. – Texas Tech scored a winning runin the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, as the 10th-ranked Red Raiders edged No. 2 LSU, 5-4, at Minute Maid Park.

Texas Tech improved to 11-2 with the victory, while the Tigers dropped to 9-3 on the year.

LSU scored the game's first run at the top of second inning when rightfielder Greg Deichmann led off with a single and later scored on a two-out single by Jordan Romero.

Texas Tech tied the game in the bottom of the second when leftfielder Ryan Long launched a two-out, solo home run against Walker.

The Tigers grabbed a 3-1 lead in the seventh when centerfielder Antoine Duplantis delivered two-out two-run single to center.

However, Texas Tech rebounded to outscore the Tigers 4-1 in the remainder of the game.

LSU will play host to San Diego at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.