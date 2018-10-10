LSU expands parking in anticipation of huge gameday crowds against Georgia

BATON ROUGE - "Be patient, be calm. It's going to be a busy day for everybody." That's the message LSU and BRPD are trying to get across to fans for this weekend's game against Georgia.

"We are anticipating a larger number of people than past games," BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said. "This is a big game."



The LSU/UGA game is sold out, and thousands are expected to come just to tailgate, so LSU is having to make some additions to their parking.



"The areas that will be additions will be the golf course driving range, which we haven't had to use this year," David Taylor of LSU Athletics said. "We have a lot of land out there so we want to try to maximize it as much as possible. The UREC has a field that we've opened up a couple times for really big games. That's the last spot that we will try to utilize."

The additions of the golf course and UREC lots will be free and on a first come, first serve basis. But officials say attendees shouldn't expect a spot just because there will be more.

LSU says people will be arriving early to make sure they can park their cars.



"We obviously are anticipating the crowd around 9:00 a.m. to start showing up on campus," Taylor added. "We're pushing the message of arrive early for that reason."



As far as the police go, BRPD plans to keep the same traffic patterns as other games, but the sheer crowds will impact congestion.

"Depending how the game goes is depending when that contraflow will start. There is a good chance because of the number of people that are expected it may last longer," said Coppolla.