LSU drops to 13 in the latest AP polls
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are now out of the top 10 in the Associated Press rankings of the top 25 college football teams following Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Florida Gators.
The Tigers were ranked 5th in the country heading into the weekend match-up, but after losing 27-19 to the Gators in Gainesville LSU fell eight spots to number 13, while Florida climbed to number 14.
Week 7 polls are out and a top-15 matchup is set for Saturday @LSUTigerStadium between #LSU and Georgia.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2018
Rankings: https://t.co/ofqVxcYg3S pic.twitter.com/XTZvqqHiY2
LSU will have a tough matchup next week, as they host #2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. kick-off time set.
