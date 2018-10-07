74°
LSU drops to 13 in the latest AP polls

Sunday, October 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are now out of the top 10 in the Associated Press rankings of the top 25 college football teams following Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Florida Gators.  

The Tigers were ranked 5th in the country heading into the weekend match-up, but after losing 27-19 to the Gators in Gainesville LSU fell eight spots to number 13, while Florida climbed to number 14. 

LSU will have a tough matchup next week, as they host #2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. kick-off time set. 

