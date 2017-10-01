81°
LSU drops out of AP top 25

3 hours 20 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, October 01 2017 Oct 1, 2017 October 01, 2017 1:15 PM October 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have dropped out of the top 25 in The Associated Press' latest college football poll.
LSU was defeated by the Troy Trojans in Tiger Stadium Saturday night 24-21. The Tigers were ranked No. 25 in last week's poll.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
      
                                Record      Pts      Prv        
      1. Alabama (44)      5-0      1506      1        
      2. Clemson (17)      5-0      1475      2        
      3. Oklahoma           4-0      1392      3        
      4. Penn St.             5-0      1325      4        
      5. Georgia              5-0      1237      7        
      6. Washington        5-0      1218      6        
      7. Michigan            4-0      1115      8        
      8. TCU                   4-0      1079      9        
      9. Wisconsin           4-0      1028      10        
      10. Ohio St.           4-1      1016      11        
      11. Washington St. 5-0      980      16        
      12. Auburn             4-1      802      13        
      13. Miami               3-0      782      14        
      14. Southern Cal      4-1      713      5        
      15. Oklahoma St.     4-1      664      15        
      16. Virginia Tech      4-1      549      12        
      17. Louisville           4-1      507      17        
      18. South Florida     5-0      440      18        
      19. San Diego St.    5-0      373      19        
      20. Utah                 4-0      358      20        
      21. Florida               3-1      349      21        
      21. Notre Dame       4-1      349      22        
      23. West Virginia      3-1      221      23        
      24. NC State            4-1      149      -        
      25. UCF                   3-0      120      -        
Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.

