LSU drops out of AP top 25

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have dropped out of the top 25 in The Associated Press' latest college football poll.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (44) 5-0 1506 1

2. Clemson (17) 5-0 1475 2

3. Oklahoma 4-0 1392 3

4. Penn St. 5-0 1325 4

5. Georgia 5-0 1237 7

6. Washington 5-0 1218 6

7. Michigan 4-0 1115 8

8. TCU 4-0 1079 9

9. Wisconsin 4-0 1028 10

10. Ohio St. 4-1 1016 11

11. Washington St. 5-0 980 16

12. Auburn 4-1 802 13

13. Miami 3-0 782 14

14. Southern Cal 4-1 713 5

15. Oklahoma St. 4-1 664 15

16. Virginia Tech 4-1 549 12

17. Louisville 4-1 507 17

18. South Florida 5-0 440 18

19. San Diego St. 5-0 373 19

20. Utah 4-0 358 20

21. Florida 3-1 349 21

21. Notre Dame 4-1 349 22

23. West Virginia 3-1 221 23

24. NC State 4-1 149 -

25. UCF 3-0 120 -

Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.