LSU drops out of AP top 25
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have dropped out of the top 25 in The Associated Press' latest college football poll.
LSU was defeated by the Troy Trojans in Tiger Stadium Saturday night 24-21. The Tigers were ranked No. 25 in last week's poll.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (44) 5-0 1506 1
2. Clemson (17) 5-0 1475 2
3. Oklahoma 4-0 1392 3
4. Penn St. 5-0 1325 4
5. Georgia 5-0 1237 7
6. Washington 5-0 1218 6
7. Michigan 4-0 1115 8
8. TCU 4-0 1079 9
9. Wisconsin 4-0 1028 10
10. Ohio St. 4-1 1016 11
11. Washington St. 5-0 980 16
12. Auburn 4-1 802 13
13. Miami 3-0 782 14
14. Southern Cal 4-1 713 5
15. Oklahoma St. 4-1 664 15
16. Virginia Tech 4-1 549 12
17. Louisville 4-1 507 17
18. South Florida 5-0 440 18
19. San Diego St. 5-0 373 19
20. Utah 4-0 358 20
21. Florida 3-1 349 21
21. Notre Dame 4-1 349 22
23. West Virginia 3-1 221 23
24. NC State 4-1 149 -
25. UCF 3-0 120 -
Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.