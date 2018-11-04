64°
LSU drops in polls following blowout loss to Alabama
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have dropped from the top 5 in both major polls after being dominated by Alabama in Death Valley on Saturday.
LSU dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll and No. 10 in the Amway Coaches poll after being ranked No. 4 in each poll last week.
