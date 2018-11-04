64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU drops in polls following blowout loss to Alabama

2 hours 39 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 November 04, 2018 1:56 PM November 04, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have dropped from the top 5 in both major polls after being dominated by Alabama in Death Valley on Saturday.

LSU dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll and No. 10 in the Amway Coaches poll after being ranked No. 4 in each poll last week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days