LSU drops from 12 to 25 in AP poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers dropped from No. 12 to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 37-7 Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.

Meanwhile, Miss. State jumped to No. 17 after being unranked the first two games of their season.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:



Record Pts. Prv.

1. Alabama (45) 3-0 1504 1

2. Clemson (15) 3-0 1446 3

3. Oklahoma (1) 3-0 1432 2

4. Penn St. 3-0 1306 5

5. Southern Cal 3-0 1241 4

6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1154 9

7. Washington 3-0 1141 6

8. Michigan 3-0 1081 7

9. Wisconsin 3-0 1031 10

10. Ohio St. 2-1 1015 8

11. Georgia 3-0 940 13

12. Florida St. 0-1 922 11

13. Virginia Tech 3-0 730 16

14. Miami 1-0 606 17

15. Auburn 2-1 596 15

16. TCU 3-0 553 20

17. Mississippi St. 3-0 532 -

18. Washington St. 3-0 419 21

19. Louisville 2-1 356 14

20. Florida 1-1 308 24

21. South Florida 3-0 272 22

22. San Diego St. 3-0 201 -

23. Utah 3-0 194 -

24. Oregon 3-0 158 -

25. LSU 2-1 153 12

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.