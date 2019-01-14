43°
LSU dining hall to reopen Tuesday after water outage
BATON ROUGE- LSU's Dining Hall, The 5, will reopen Tuesday after a water outage forced them to close over weekend.
Officials say the outage, which was first reported Sunday, caused the dining hall to only offer limited to-go deli options. The 5 Dining Hall will be open for normal operating hours Tuesday.
4pm UPDATE: The 5 Dining Hall will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 15th. Go to https://t.co/RjwZjG1Uqr for hours of operation.— LSU Dining (@LSUDining) January 14, 2019
Students were advised to eat at LSU's other dinning hall, the 459, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
There is no word yet on what caused the water outage Sunday.
