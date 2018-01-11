LSU Design Building to be new home of City Pork location

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Design Building will soon be the new home of City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, according to a release.

Construction began in December on the new LSU Dining location. It will open this spring.

“We are thrilled about moving into the new development at the College of Art & Design at LSU,” said Stephen Hightower, City Pork managing partner in a release. “This is a great business move for City Pork. The most important part of this move to LSU’s campus is we get to become part of a new cutting edge on-campus restaurant model, and we also get to bring the City Pork flavors right to the heart of the LSU student.”

The new location will feature signature sandwiches from the Big Pig to the Cubano, along with housemade charcuterie and cheese boards. In addition to the classic items, the menu will feature appetizers, salads, coffee and gelato.

City Pork Deli & Charcuterie plans to be open throughout the week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.