70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU defensive end prepares for the face-off with a Hawaiian battle cry

4 hours 16 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, October 13 2018 Oct 13, 2018 October 13, 2018 5:08 PM October 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- An LSU football players dad prepares him for the Tigers face-off with a traditional Hawaiian War cry called, "Haka"

LSU Defensive End Breiden Fehoko is walking down Victory Hill when he stops to greet his family then the Haka begins. His Father Vili Fohoko and brother start with the traditional war cry then Breiden follows.

225 Magazine caught the encounter on video, and it's going viral on Twitter.

The Hawaiian Defensive end's father Vili, was the “Vili the Warrior,” for University of Hawaii football and Volleyball games.

The Haka is a traditional dance, chant or battle cry in Maori culture

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days