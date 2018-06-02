LSU defeats San Diego State 6-4 to move on in Corvallis Regional

Corvallis, Oregon - Jake Slaughter and Nick Coomes two unlikely hero's played a huge role today for LSU in a crucial game one victory over San Diego State, 6-4.

The Tigers started the game 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position before third basemen Jake Slaughter hammered a changeup back up the middle for an RBI single.

"I thought that was just a tremendous at-bat," said head coach Paul Mainieri. "That little left-hander they were throwing, I knew he was one of their better guys. He had a great changeup and Jake layed off some really tough pitches especially with two strikes."

LSU has seen their struggles with soft throwing crafty left-handers this season, but today the Tigers tagged Jacob Erickson for three hits and two runs.

Nick Coomes lead the Tigers at the plate going 3-for-4 with two runs. Jake Slaughter went 1-for-1 but reached base all four times on the afternoon.

"Nick's been playing great these past couple of weeks," admitted Mainieri. "His at-bats are quality, he's hustling behind the plate, he's just been a really great leader. You know hitting in that five-spot behind Cabrera, swinging the bat like that protects Cabrera and I think it's making a big difference for our team."

Head Coach Paul Mainieri called relief pitcher Devin Fontenot a huge key for today's win. The side-armer chewed up three innings in relief for Nick Bush. Fontenot threw 48 pitches and only allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out four Aztecs.

"He did a tremendous job and Todd did his usual thing, so we get to win the first game and we're proud of it," smiled Mainieri.

LSU, which improved to 38-25, will play at 9 p.m. CT Saturday against the winnner of tonight’s game between Northwestern State and Oregon State. San Diego State (39-20) will play the loser of the Northwestern State-Oregon State game at 3 p.m. CT Saturday.

Television coverage for the games will be announced by ESPN once all regional games around the nation are completed on Friday.

Saturday’s games may be viewed online at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app, and the LSU contest will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

UPDATE: LSU has defeated San Diego State in the opening game of the the Corvallis Regional. The Tigers will play again Saturday at 9 p.m.

FINAL | #LSU 6, #SDSU 4



Tigers advance to winners side of the bracket.



Oregon State and Northwestern State will play tonight at 7 — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) June 1, 2018

