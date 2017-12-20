LSU defeats Sam Houston 80-58

Image: LSU Basketball

BATON ROUGE - Skylar Mays and Randy Onwuasor each scored 13 points and Wayde Sims had 10 points and 10 rebounds as LSU defeated Sam Houston State 80-58 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (7-3), who trailed by as many as eight points in the first half, took control of the game right before halftime. Leading 29-27, LSU went on a 9-2 in the last 3 ½ minutes to go into halftime with a 38-29 lead. The Tigers broke the game open by scoring the first 11 points of the second half.

Daryl Edwards and Duop Reath added 11 points each for LSU.

Abrian Edwards had a season-high 22 points for the Bearkats (6-6), who have lost all four of their road games this season. Chris Galbreath scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Sam Houston made only 35 percent of their field goal attempts (23 of 65).

BIG PICTURE

Sam Houston: The Bearkats have lost three of their last four games - all to power conference teams. Sam Houston also was beaten at Baylor and at Ole Miss this month. The average margin of defeat in those three games was 21 points.

LSU: The Tigers delivered their best defensive performance of the season as they rebounded from their loss at home to Stephen F. Austin last Saturday. The 58 points scored by Sam Houston were the fewest allowed by the Tigers this season. In addition, the Bearkats' 35 percent field goal shooting was the lowest for an LSU opponent.

UP NEXT

Sam Houston State will return home for its final nonconference game of the season against Utah Valley State on Saturday.

LSU will complete its six-game home stand when it meets North Florida on Friday.