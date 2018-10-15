Latest Weather Blog
LSU cracks top 5 in latest AP poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have cracked the top 5 in the latest Associated Press poll after a dominating win over Georgia on Saturday.
After four of the top eight teams lost, The Associated Press college football poll had a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2, LSU jumping back to No. 5 and Michigan moving into the top 10 for the first time this season.
The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel Sunday, with Ohio State receiving the other. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot. LSU jumped eight spots after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.
No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin and Texas is up two spots to No. 7.
No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.
