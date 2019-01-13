LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton to return for senior season

BATON ROUGE - LSU's proclaimed "DBU" will be get a major boost this upcoming season with the return of cornerback Kristian Fulton. On Saturday Fulton announced on twitter he will be returning for his senior season.

After being reinstated by the NCAA, Fulton played in 10 games for the Tigers before suffering a season-ending ankle injury at Arkansas. Fulton posted solid numbers opposite of Greedy Williams, recording 25 tackles (one for a loss), one interception and nine passes broken up.

Pro Football Focus College gave Fulton an 89.3 overall coverage grade for the 2018 season. That grade was two points shy of the nations top rated coverage corner.

Fulton will now likely protect one side of the field at cornerback, while the nation's top cornerback recruit Derek Stingley Jr. anchors the opposite side.

Now LSU fans and Tiger teammates will await the decision of junior linebacker Devin White, who has till Monday's deadline to declare for the NFL Draft.