LSU continues preseason with situational scrimmage

LSU’s third scrimmage of the preseason focused on game situations - including field position, down-and-distance, as well as the two-minute drill and overtime – as the Tigers capped their third week of camp with 70 plays for both the No. 1 and No. 2 units here Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

LSU is now just two weeks away from its season-opener against BYU at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff for the LSU-BYU game will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

“We covered a lot of situations on both offense and defense and we went through just about every special teams phase today,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “I thought our offense came out and started fast. We had a big pass play early that resulted in a touchdown. I thought the defense came out in the second half (of the scrimmage) and did a very good job of stopping the offense.”

Quarterbacks Danny Etling and Myles Brennan combined to complete 23 of 42 passes for 290 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Etling, a senior who started 10 games a year ago for the Tigers, connected on 13-of-22 passes for 168 yard and three scores, including a 57-yarder to DJ Chark.

Brennan, a true freshman took some snaps with the No. 1 offense and finished 10-of-20 for 122 yards and a TD pass to freshman Justin Jefferson. Another true freshman quarterback Lowell Narcisse scored on a 5-yard run during the overtime portion of the scrimmage.

Chark led all receivers with three catches for 89 yards, while running back Darrel Williams had three receptions for 22 yards. Stephen Sullivan, Racey McMath, Derrick Dillon, and Drake Davis all had two receptions.

Williams led a balanced rushing attack with 60 yards on 17 carries. He was followed by Clyde Edwards-Helairewith 50 yards on 13 carries, Nick Brossette with 47 yards on 12 carries and Derrius Guice finished with 48 yards on seven carries.

“Clyde Edwards-Helaire had another good day,” Orgeron said. “He was hard to tackle, made some people miss, and got a lot of tough yardage on second effort.”

Defensively, Orgeron said the Tigers recoded at least seven sacks, but could have had as many as 10 during the scrimmage.

“Our defense, especially on third down, beat the offense,” Orgeron said. “Our pass rush was superb today on third down.”

Leading the way on defense was linebacker Devin White, who had eight tackles and a tackle for loss. Other defensive leaders for the Tigers on Saturday included: defensive back Xavier Lewis (8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss), defensive end Frank Herron (7 tackles, 1 sack), linebacker Jacob Phillips (7 tackles, 1 sack), linebacker Tyler Taylor (7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss), and K’Lavon Chaisson (1 sack).

Orgeron said the players will have Sunday off before starting the fall semester on Monday. LSU will turn its attention to BYU on Tuesday. “We finished the preseason and wrapped up camp with preseason game three,” Orgeron said. “The guys will have tomorrow off and then Monday will be “Tell the Truth Monday”. On Tuesday, we’ll start the game plan for BYU.

“We haven’t practiced for BYU yet. We’ve practiced all the stuff we need to do to get better and we have gotten better. We still have a ways to go.”

LSU Notebook

• Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards watched the scrimmage from the sidelines and then spoke to the team at midfield of Tiger Stadium following the scrimmage.

• WR Drake Davis has switched uniform numbers from No. 25 to No. 14.

• Orgeron announced that linebacker Jonathan Rucker and quarterback Caleb Lewis have both been awarded scholarships. Rucker recently earned his undergraduate degree from LSU and is currently enrolled in graduate school.