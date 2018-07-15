Latest Weather Blog
LSU competition opposite No. 1 cornerback Greedy Williams
BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU's No. 1 cornerback Greedy Williams is widely considered a potential first round pick in next year's NFL Draft. But, with a largely unproven group behind him, who steps up in 2018 to help lock down the other side of the field?
"I feel like Kary Vincent has had a good spring," said defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at the coaches caravan this July. "He had his track obligations, so the time that we had him, he was impressive. I think Kary has really matured. His football IQ I think has increased."
Last season Vincent had three starts as a freshman in 11 games played. Vincent racked up nine tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and two pass deflection in 2017.
With Scotlandville native Kelvin Joseph coming in and Stanford grad-transfer Terrance Alexander in the mix,
Aranda believes there's enough options where the defensive back room can be the strength of the team in 2018.
LSU Cornerback Depth Chart
-Red-shirt sophomore Greedy Williams
-Red-shirt senior Terrance Alexander (Stanford grad-transfer)
-Sophomore Kary Vincent Jr.
-Sophomore Jontre Kirklin
-Freshman Kelvin Joseph
-Sophomore Mannie Netherly
LSU Cornerback Departures
Donte Jackson (NFL draft), Kevin Toliver II (NFL draft)
