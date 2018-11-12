LSU commemorates Veterans Day with Memorial Oak Grove rededication

BATON ROUGE- 31 LSU cadets march under the oaks of the Memorial Oak Grove to represent the 31 LSU alumni who died in World War I.

"Our students and alumni answered the call to service and settled to join the terrible global war that was raging throughout Europe," said Interim Provost Dr. Stacia Haynie.

Planted in 1926 as tiny saplings, the Live Oaks Tower around the Student Union.

"They're big today!" said 99-year-old Maurice Picheloup, the son of navy reserve Maurice Jospeh Picheloup Jr. One of the oaks is dedicated to him.

"The tree right there closet to the marker to the big memorial is his dad," said Maurice's daughter Claire.

To the Picheloups, this tree is special because it represents a man they never got to know.

"It's especially touching for us because daddy never knew his father, his father died before he was born. So we only have pictures and a few stories written down." said Claire.

In April, LSU decided to revamp the Oak Grove, changing the landscaping and holding this re-dedication ceremony on Veteran's Day.

Changes that may be aesthetically pleasing to most, but mean the world to the families' whose loved ones are memorialized here.

"We are fortunate that LSU has taken the time to rededicate the Memorial Oak Grove and we are very proud to be a part of this," said Claire.