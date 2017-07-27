LSU, Coach Orgeron gearing up for fall camp

Baton Rouge, LA - "Camp is a wonderful time. We want to create competition at every position. We want to put guys under pressure, so what we are going to do is treat this like a NFL preseason camp."

Coach Orgeron ready to go when the Tigers report on Sunday morning at football ops, where it'll be non-stop for 4 weeks. That's when this defense will begin to figure out how they replace 5 of the front 7, in what was one of the nation's best a year ago.

"You're going to see our defense get better as the year goes on, we have a lot of new guys in there. There may be about 7 freshman playing, not starting but they'll be in the rotation."

Some of the young faces to keep an eye on will be Grant Delpit and Todd Harris in the secondary, plus the three freshman linebackers who signed this spring replacing Kendall Beckwith and Duke Riley. But it all starts on the d-line, where Coach O feels good about his leader up front.

"I believe we have the best defensive player in the country in Arden Key. He's got a shoulder operation he's working on but he should be fine, I don't know when he's going to be fine but I can't wait for him to be an outstanding player for us, he's one of the best pass rushers I've ever coached."

Key not practicing this spring with the team due to personal reasons but Coach O says he's done everything he's needed to do to be back for fall camp.