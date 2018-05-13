LSU clinches crucial SEC series with 7-3 win over Alabama

Baton Rouge, LA - Nick Bush was slotted in the Sunday role after AJ Labas experienced shoulder soreness earlier in the week. After a disastrous outing against Arkansas, Bush followed it up with a huge performance on Sunday helping lead the Tigers to a crucial 7-3 victory over Alabama to take the series.

The lefty fired a career-high six innings against the Tide only surrendering one earned run on five hits while striking out two.

"Nick bushed stepped up and was able to do the job for us," said Mainieri. "He's just been phenomenal this season. Probably our most underrated player. Everybody see's Bain as the MVP. But, I don't know if people are giving Nick Bush the credit for his role on the team this year."

In Austin Bain's final regular season home game as a Tiger the senior crushed his third home run of the season in the second inning to tie the game at one.

Freshman Daniel Cabrera who wasn't in the starting lineup to allow Bryce Jordan the opportunity to start on senior day also homered later in the ball game. Cabrera roped an opposite-field two-run shot, his seventh long ball of the year giving LSU a 4-1 lead.

Over the final two innings LSU's bullpen did the job only allowing one run.

LSU now improves to 31-21 overall and 14-13 in SEC play.

The Tigers will return to action with a game against Northwestern State Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT at “The Box” for the final regular season home contest. The game will be online only through the SEC Network+, and it can also be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio network. Live audio and live stats will be available at LSUsports.net.