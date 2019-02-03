LSU climbs to #6 in final AP poll of 2018 season

Photo: ESPN

BATON ROUGE - LSU has leaped five spots in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season.

The Tigers close out the 2018 season at #6, significantly higher than the #11 ranking it had going into its Fiesta Bowl match-up with 7th-ranked UCF. It's also a huge leap over the #25 ranking LSU was given at the start of the season.

LSU's climb can be attributed to its convincing bowl win, as well as losses by top 10 teams like Georgia, Washington and Michigan.

Alabama fell from #1 to #2 after being routed by Clemson 44-16 in the National Championship game Monday night. The Clemson Tigers close out the season ranked #1.

You can see the full rankings here.