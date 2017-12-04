LSU center named finalist for national college football award

Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE - LSU junior Will Clapp is a finalist in the race for the Rimington Trophy, which honors the best center in all of college football.

The award's committee announced Clapp as a finalist Monday morning, along with Alabama’s Bradley Bozeman and Ohio State’s Billy Price.

The winner of the Rimington Trophy will be presented live during the ESPNU Red Carpet Show on Thursday, December 7, 2017, immediately preceding the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

The winner of the Rimington Trophy is selected by determining the consensus All-American center pick from three existing All-America teams. While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually; the Rimington Trophy committee uses the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America to determine a winner.

Clapp has started at three different positions over the last three years. The New Orleans native has started 35 straight games throughout his career and helped pave the way for Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams this season. They became the third duo in school history to feature a 1,000-yard rusher and 700-yard rusher in one season.

The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, January 13, 2018.