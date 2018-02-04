LSU buries Arkansas behind season high 15 three's

LSU (13-9, 4-6 conf) finally got some consistency from their guards knocking down a season high 15 three's, en-route to a 94-86 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Will Wade challenged his guards to step up following a loss to Tennessee where they shot just 9-of-32 from the floor. Today the Tigers responded shooting 53-percent from the floor and buried a season 15 triples.

Freshman Tremont Waters who has struggled as of late shooting, showed out against the Hogs defense. Waters carried LSU's offense with 27 points including a career-high 11 assist.

Daryl Edwards and Brandon Sampson both provided a huge spark for LSU off the bench. Edwards finished the day with 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, while Sampson added 13 points on 2-of-4 shooting from three range.

LSU snaps Arkansas' 30-game win streak when scoring at least 80 points.

The Tigers will be back in action next Wednesday when they hit the road to take on the 23rd ranked Florida Gators (15-8).