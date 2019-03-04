LSU blows 9th inning lead and is swept by Texas

BATON ROUGE- After taking a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Texas Longhorns completed a 3-run rally that was capped off by a game winning base hit by Texas right fielder Austin Todd.

LSU drops to 8-3 on the year after the loss while Texas improves to 10-3.

Right handed pitcher Todd Peterson suffered the loss after blowing the save allowing three runs- two earned- on four hits while striking out two.

“It was obviously a heartbreaker for us,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “We thought we had a game-ending double play there. We just didn’t execute it. It didn’t work out for us. We felt pretty great with a three-run lead the way that (Cole) Henry was throwing to turn the ball over to (Todd) Peterson, who has been doing such a great job. They didn’t hit the ball hard that last inning. It was just some kind of bizarre plays that allowed them to come back and tie the game and they take the lead. We thought we had the double play at the end, and we just couldn’t make the play there. They got the clutch hit in the end. It was a tough loss for us, and we will just move forward.”

Sophomore pitcher Eric Walker got the start for LSU and allowed three runs on four hits in four innings of work.

