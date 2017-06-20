LSU blown out by Beavers 13-1 at CWS

Omaha, Neb. - A match-up of the two best teams in college baseball quickly eroded into a lop-sided blowout win by the clear number one team in the country as Oregon State beat LSU 13-1 in the winner's bracket contest at the College World Series.

The Oregon State Beavers scored early to take a 1-0 lead that they would only further increase with the help of LSU miscues.

KJ Harrison belted a the first grand-slam in TD Ameritrade Park College World Series history to stake the Beavers to a 8-0 lead and then OSU would score five more over the course of the next two frames to lead it 13-1 in the 8th.

LSU got off to a rough start when starting pitcher Eric Walker left the second game of the College World Series after just two innings of play with forearm stiffness.

There was concern last week when Walker threw a simulated game at Alex Box Stadium and then developed a sore arm the following day, however as recently as Sunday both coach Paul Mainieri and Walker said he was feeling fine and ready to go.

Walker threw 20 pitches, 14 for strikes before motioning to the dugout that he needed to come out of the game.

Caleb Gilbert immediately came into the game in relief, leading to speculation that this was a scenario that had been discussed in advance.

Mainieri confirmed in a in-game interview that Walker was good through two innings, but after his third warm-up pitch of the 3rd inning, he started to feel some tightness in his forearm. That pain escalated to the point of being "unbearable" and he was lifted from the game.

Gilbert did a remarkable job coming in on short notice, striking out four of the first six batters he faced.

LSU trails the top ranked team in the country, as the Beavers scored one run in the top of the first after a lead-off bunt from Steven Kwan came home on a RBI single from Trevor Lanarch.

Oregon State got to Gilbert in the top of the fifth when a routine ground-out to Kramer Robertson popped out of his glove and nine-hole hitter Cadyn Grenier reached first for what would've been the second out of the inning.

Two batters later Nick Madrigal advanced to second on a single to center when Zach Watson failed to hit the cut-off man. Madrigal then scored along with Grenier when Lanarch singled to center to make it a 3-0 OSU lead.