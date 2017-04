LSU blown out 12-5 in Game 1 vs. Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- No. 11 Kentucky put up 12 runs on 16 hits to take the opening game of the series against No. 8 LSU, 12-5, Friday afternoon at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

Jared Poche gave up 5 runs on 7 hits in just 3 innings on the mound for LSU.

The LSU bullpen allowing 7 more runs including a 7th inning grand slam for Kentucky against reliever Russell Reynolds.

Game 2 between LSU and Kentucky is set to begin at 6:05 p.m.