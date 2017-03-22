LSU beats Southeastern 8-2 on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Freshman third baseman Josh Smith and rightfielder Greg Deichmann combined to go 6-for-7 at the plate, accounting for a total of seven RBIs as No. 6 LSU (17-5) defeated Southeastern (14-6) by a score of 8-2 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Wednesday night.

Freshman right-hander Zack Hess (3-0) earned the win after tossing four innings, allowing only one run on two hits. For Southeastern, right-hander Carlisle Koestler (1-2) was charged with the loss after giving up four runs on four hits in three innings. In all, the Lions used a total of seven pitchers that allowed eight runs on 10 hits.

LSU returns to action on Friday for its first SEC road series against No. 13 Florida at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, as well as the LSU Sports Radio Network, including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge. Fans can also go to LSUsports.net/live for live stats and audio.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, third baseman Josh Smith hit an RBI double to center to score left fielder Antoine Duplantis, putting LSU on the board first 1-0.

With runners at the corners in the bottom of the third, Deichmann delivered a two-out, three-run homer over the left field wall for his eighth of the season, as LSU extended its lead to 4-0.

The Lions cut the lead to 4-1 in the fourth after third baseman Taylor Schwaner hit a solo shot to left.

Centerfielder Zach Watson hit a sacrifice fly to left in the seventh to bring home shortstop Kramer Robertson, tallying LSU’s fifth run of the game. With the bases loaded, Smith drove in three more runs on an RBI double, adding to LSU’s lead 8-1.

Second baseman Carson Crites tacked on the final run of the night for the Lions in the top of the ninth with a solo home run to left field.

Overall, LSU’s pitching staff put on an impressive performance, as the Tigers utilized five pitchers that allowed just two runs on five hits, striking out 10 batters.