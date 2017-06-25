LSU beats OSU 6-1, will face Florida in CWS finals

OMAHA, NEB. - The Tigers have knocked out the Oregon State Beavers with a 6-1 victory to move on the College World Series Finals.

The LSU Tiger baseball team jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on Oregon St. in their College World Series semi-final contest on Saturday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park.

Tiger catcher Mike Papierski launched the first of two home runs on the day in the second inning, a three run home-run that put the pressure on the Beaver dugout in the winner-advance to the World Series finals contest.

LSU would follow that up in the third with a RBI single from Antoine Duplantis who poked a liner through second to score Kramer Robertson who raced around from second base.

Papierski would come back in the fifth inning and switch to the right side of the plate launching his second bomb of the day, a solo shot that made it 5-0 LSU.

That second home run in a single CWS game was the first for an LSU player since Brad Cresse belted two out in 1998 against USC.

The Tigers started pitcher Caleb Gilbert in this elimination game and has been exceedingly good on the mound, throwing three innings of no hit baseball.

Gilbert retired the first nine batters he's faced striking out five looking.

The sophomore pitcher from Hoover, Alabama allowed one run on two hits in 7.1 innings pitched.

LSU went on to take the game, 6-1, knocking the Beavers out of championship contention.

The Tigers will face Florida in a best of three series for the College World Series title.