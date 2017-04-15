69°
LSU Beats Ole Miss 3-2 to take game three

April 15, 2017
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE – Freshman right-hander Eric Walker fired 6.2 innings Saturday for his fifth win in five decisions, and second baseman Cole Freeman made a stellar defensive play to end the game as eighth-ranked LSU defeated Ole Miss, 3-2, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The win gave the Tigers their 19th consecutive series win over Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. The Rebels’ last series win on LSU’s home field came in 1982.

LSU improved to 25-12 overall and 9-6 in SEC games, while Ole Miss dropped to 22-14 overall and 7-8 in conference play.

The Tigers will return to action Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT, when they face Lamar University in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

