LSU beats Notre Dame 7-6 in thrilling comeback fashion

Friday, February 16 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - After a slow start, LSU baseball came from behind to pull off a 7-6 win against Notre Dame for the Tigers' season opener.

Caleb Gilbert gave up 5 runs on 4 innings of work but luckily for the Tigers' Friday night starter, the purple and gold bats got hot late.

LSU trailed the Fighting Irish 6-0 in the bottom of the 6th when with the bases loaded  Bryce Jordan hit a grandslam to ignite the crowd at Alex Box Stadium.

Later in the 8th, the former Catholic High Bear Josh Smith bringing his power on opening night launching a 3-run homer to give the Tigers their first lead on the night.

LSU closed the door in the 9th to complete the 7-6 comeback and start the series off with a win.


The Tigers and Irish will face off again on Saturday at 4 p.m., and again on Sunday at 11 a.m.

