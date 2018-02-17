LSU beats Notre Dame 7-6 in thrilling comeback fashion

BATON ROUGE - After a slow start, LSU baseball came from behind to pull off a 7-6 win against Notre Dame for the Tigers' season opener.

Caleb Gilbert gave up 5 runs on 4 innings of work but luckily for the Tigers' Friday night starter, the purple and gold bats got hot late.

LSU trailed the Fighting Irish 6-0 in the bottom of the 6th when with the bases loaded Bryce Jordan hit a grandslam to ignite the crowd at Alex Box Stadium.

Later in the 8th, the former Catholic High Bear Josh Smith bringing his power on opening night launching a 3-run homer to give the Tigers their first lead on the night.

LSU closed the door in the 9th to complete the 7-6 comeback and start the series off with a win.

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! LSU completes the comeback with huge home runs by Bryce Jordan and Smith and solid outings by Beck and Bain in relief to defeat Notre Dame, 7-6, in Game 1! — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball/status/964717836353536000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 17, 2018





The Tigers and Irish will face off again on Saturday at 4 p.m., and again on Sunday at 11 a.m.