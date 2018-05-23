LSU beats Mississippi State 8-5 in SEC elimination game

HOOVER, AL - The Tigers NCAA postseason dreams are still alive.

After finding themselves down 3-0 after four innings, LSU rallied to make it 10 straight seasons with an SEC tournament win in Hoover.

Antione Duplantis and Brandt Broussard came up with clutch hits in the 5th and 6th innings to tie the game 4-4 and set up the Tigers' bottom of the 7th inning rally.

With the bases loaded, Jake Slaughter got plunked and Nick Coomes delivered a deep fly ball to centerfield to drive in another to give LSU a 6-4 advantage going to the 8th.

After Mississippi State cut the lead in half, the LSU lineup delivered fireworks in the bottom of the 8th.

Duplantis drilling an RBI triple to make it a 7-5, followed up by an Austin Bain RBI single to bring No. 8 around to home and cap off the comeback in Hoover.

LSU advances to take on No. 1 seed Florida at 4:30 p.m. at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.