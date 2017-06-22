LSU beats FSU 7-4 in third game of CWS, will face OSU Friday at 2 p.m.

Omaha, Neb. - The LSU Tiger baseball team bounced back from their worst game at the College World Series with their best of the three games played so far in Omaha.

The Tigers scored early and late against FSU to lead it 7-2 heading to the ninth inning in an elimination game for both teams at the College World Series.

The Tigers struck for a big five run 2nd inning with the help of a Jake Slaughter three run home-run to left. LSU sent nine batters to the plate in the frame and appeared to be in control of the game after forcing FSU starter Cole Sands out of the game.

The Seminoles would respond with a run in the bottom of the inning and another in the sixth to close the gap, however LSU starter Jared Poche has been solid in his second appearance at the CWS.

LSU increased their lead in the 8th inning when Kramer Robertson collected his first hit of the CWS and then worked his way from base to base and finally home to give the Tigers a 6-2 lead.

Zach Watson improved on his solid night (3 for 5) with an RBI double that plated Antoine Duplantis to make it 7-2.

Poche has struck out four and walked two allowing one earned run. He dominated eight innings before giving up two back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Coach Paul Mainieri put in closer Zach Hess to finish the game leading to an LSU 7-4 victory.

The Seminoles have been eliminated from the CWS as the Tigers now turn their focus to a redemption game against Oregon State on Friday.