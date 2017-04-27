72°
LSU beats Alabama 8-2 in Game 1
TUSCALOOSA, AL - The Tigers put up 8 runs along with a dominating performance from starter Alex Lange to take game one on the road in a a must-win series for LSU.
The LSU bats started hot with 3 runs in the first to set the tone for Paul Mainieri's club in a complete team win.
Starting pitcher Alex Lange pitched 7.1 innings of 2-run baseball with 10 strikeouts on the night.
LSU will take on the Crimson Tide tomorrow at 6 p.m.
