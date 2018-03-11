LSU bats explode past Hawaii in series finale, 14-1

The LSU offense exploded for a season high 17 hits in a dominating 14-1 win over Hawaii Sunday afternoon.

Six LSU players finished the game with at least multiple hits and all nine guys in the starting lineup scored at least one run.

On the hill, Ma’Khail Hilliard made a spot start for Nick Storz who is still nursing a fatigued shoulder. The freshman right-hander was dominate firing 5.1 shutout innings earning his fourth win of the season.

Hilliard has now begun his college career with 17.1 scoreless innings in a row.

DIAMOND FACTS:

The first seven games of the season LSU's staff ERA was 7.14.

The past ten games LSU's team ERA is 2.31.

LSU now gets several days to regroup after playing ten games in the past 13 days. The Tigers will host South Alabama Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium before opening up SEC play next Friday with Missouri.

