LSU bats beat up Tennessee 14-5 in Game 2

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Tiger bats wasted no time finishing what they started in Game 1 on Saturday night with a 5-run 1st inning at the plate.

LSU's Antione Duplantis drove in the first run of the game before Friday night's breakout star broke out his bat once again.

Jake Slaughter, after belted two bombs in Game 1, drilled a 2-run triple down the right field line to cap off a 5-run 1st inning for the Tigers.

Ma'Khail Hilliard's debut as the Saturday night starter began with two strikeouts in the first frame as he held the Volunteers scoreless through four innings.

LSU and Tennessee take the field for Game 3 on Sunday at 4 p.m. as the Tigers go for the sweep.