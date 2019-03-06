45°
LSU basketball wins in overtime at Florida

3 hours 14 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble
Photo via @tkuluz

GAINSEVILLE, FL - The LSU Tigers survived a late-game thriller from the Florida Gators to win their ninth road game in SEC play on Wednesday night in the O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

For the second time in two weeks these two teams pushed the game to overtime before LSU settled it and won 79-78.

The Tigers stay atop the SEC standings and will play for their first SEC regular season crown in ten years when they host Vanderbilt on Saturday night in the Maravich Center. 

More on this thrilling win when my heart meds kick in later. 

