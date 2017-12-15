Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball team takes part in Christmas shopping spree
BATON ROUGE- LSU basketball coach Will Wade and his team spent the afternoon helping some local kids celebrate Christmas. The team took 25 boys from the Baton Rouge Boys and Girls Club on a shopping spree in Walmart.
Coach Wade started the tradition while coaching at VCU and plans to keep it going during his time in Baton Rouge.
"I think it's important to be involved in whatever community you're in," said Wade. "It's a great day for the kids of the Boys and Girl's club and it's a great day for our program. Our guys had a blast."
Coaches and players capped off the Christmas trip by throwing a pizza party for the kids. Wade says the event is a great way to show his players, kids are looking up to them both on and off the court.
"It's an important reminder that people care about LSU, our guys are role models," said Wade. "It also allows us to give back and help people have a better Christmas."
