LSU basketball team takes children Christmas shopping

Tuesday, December 18 2018
By: Paris Flannigan

BATON ROUGE - Twenty children got a chance to pick out any toy they wanted on Tuesday, and they got to do it alongside the LSU Basketball Tigers and Coach Will Wade... making their Christmas just a bit more special.

When they aren't scoring points on the court, LSU's basketball team is giving back to the less fortunate. On Tuesday, Coach Wade and members of the team took 20 boys from the Boys and Girls Club on a holiday shopping spree.

The tradition is something Coach Wade has been doing for years.

"It's fun," he said. "It's something we've done everywhere I've been. It's a great opportunity for our team to come together. A lot of our guys come from difficult backgrounds, and they've had some rough holiday seasons. So it's a chance for [them] to pay it forward a little bit, and give a good holiday season to some local people."

To top it off, a pizza party was held after their day of Christmas shopping.

