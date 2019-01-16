42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU basketball steals road win at Ole Miss

2 hours 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 January 15, 2019 11:19 PM January 15, 2019 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

OXFORD, MS - The LSU Tiger basketball team fought off a slow and sloppy start and rallied in the second half to earn a 83-69 victory over the #18 ranked Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday night in Oxford, Mississippi.

LSU won back to back SEC road games behind the offensive and defensive efforts of Tremont Waters and Kavell Bigby-Williams. 

LSU committed ten first half turnovers but limited their carelessness to only three in the second half. They were out rebounded 27-20 in the first half, only to turn it around and out rebound Ole Miss 20-15 in the second half.

Waters led the Tigers with 20 points and nine assists. Waters was joined by Skylar Mays and Kavell Bigby-Williams with 14 points a piece and Marlon Taylor who finished with 12 points.

Bigby-Williams posted a double-double with ten rebounds and five blocks.

LSU returns home to host South Carolina on Saturday at the Maravich Center. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days