LSU basketball signs five-star power forward Emmitt Williams to 2018 class

Photo: LSU Basketball - Twitter

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team has signed five-star power forward Emmitt Williams to the 2018 class.

Will Wade made the announcement on Wednesday. Williams, a 6'7" power forward, comes from Oak Ridge High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

“We are very happy to have Emmitt Williams join the LSU basketball program,” said coach Wade. “With a nearly 7-foot wingspan, he is a force not only as an efficient scorer, but as someone who can dominate on the offensive and defensive boards. Williams is a high energy person who loves to get to work every day to improve his game. He will be a great addition to what we believe is a strong signing class that will blend in well with our returning players.”

LSU's signing class is currently ranked No. 5 in the 247sports composite recruiting rankings.