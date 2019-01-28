LSU Basketball rises to No. 19 in AP poll

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE – The Tigers have moved up to No. 19 in the Associated Press poll with two victories last week.

This marks the fifth time this season LSU has been listed in the AP poll and the No. 19 ranking matches their previous high for the season. The last time LSU was ranked higher was in the 16th poll of the 2008-09 season when LSU was ranked 12th.

LSU travels to College Station on Wednesday to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 8 p.m.