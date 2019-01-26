LSU Basketball putting their focus on defense ahead of Mizzou

BATON ROUGE- Following a 10 point win over Georgia, LSU Basketball Head Coach Will Wade was unhappy with how his team played defensively.

The Tigers gave up 82 points and played poor down the stretch on Wednesday and Wade called the performance embarrassing.

"We played pretty good defense for 27 minutes. The problem is that's not going to get it done," said Wade.

In response, the focus at practice the rest of the week was on defense. This decision coming from the idea that although the upcoming schedule with Missouri (1-4 in SEC), Texas A&M (1-5 in SEC) and Arkansas (2-4 in SEC) looks favorable, this team will have to improve to avoid getting 'exposed.'

Especially with two of those three games on the road.

"SEC teams are 1-7 on the road this week. The number one team in the country barely beat the last place team in our league. There is no easy road game in our league," said Wade. "We have to worry about everything. We got to prepare the right way to give ourselves a chance to play well against Missouri."

Winning for Wade isn't just about improving their record. The second year head coach is more concerned about how they get it done. Explaining that they need to focus on the little things and understand the process of it all.

"I focus more on the ingredients that go into how you make a meal. Everyone just wants the meal served and for it to taste good and everything and go well," said Wade. "I'm working at all that other stuff and that is the stuff I want to get corrected."

"We didn't have the right ingredients going into the game [against Georgia] and it showed. Food was burnt. continued Wade. "I'm more focused on all that stuff. The process that goes into what it takes to win and if you put the right stuff in, the win will be the output."

LSU and Missouri tip off from Mizzou Arena at 5 P.M on Saturday.