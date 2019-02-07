LSU basketball escapes again, gets road win in Starkville

Starkville, MS - The LSU Tiger basketball team got the lucky bounce and bounce back into the win column with an overtime three from big man Naz Reid.

LSU outscored the homestanding Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-5 in overtime and escaped Starkville with the 92-88 win on Wednesday night in Humphrey Coliseum.

Reid tied a career high with 29 points including a 7 of 8 night from the free throw line to lift LSU out of a 10 point deficit in the second half and force overtime.

LSU (18-4, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) surrendered their lead 16-14 in the first half and trailed the entire second half before evening up the score and taking the lead in the final minutes of regulation. The Tigers were unable to hold on to that lead and a missed free throw from both schools had the chance to end it in regulation.

Tiger guard Tremont Waters was both amazing and maddening with his play on Wednesday night, forcing four steals in the first six minutes of play but also carelessly throwing the ball around the court with forced passes and unnecessary lobs. Waters finished the night with 26 points.

Kavell Bigby-Williams was the only other Tiger in double-digit scoring with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

LSU is back in action on Saturday when they host the Auburn Tigers at the Maravich Center with a 1:00 p.m. tip-off.