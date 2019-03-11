LSU Basketball climbs to #9 in AP poll after claiming SEC title

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - Despite a tumultuous week off the court, the LSU Men's Basketball team finished strong with an SEC title-clinching win over Vanderbilt and another bump in the AP top 25 poll.

The Tigers' blowout win over the 9-22 Commodores was enough to propel the purple and gold to a conference-best 16-2. LSU will begin SEC tournament play Friday after earning a double-bye.

LSU's triumph came a day after Wade's indefinite suspension in the wake of published excerpts of a wire-tapped phone call between the coach and a man convicted last year in federal court of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva was met with boos and chants of "Joe must go!" from the student section and a few other corners of the arena when he arrived at the PMAC Saturday.

Many fans also held up signs reading, "Free Will Wade," and "Free Javonte Smart," the freshman guard and former Louisiana player of the year who apparently was referred to in the 2017 call recorded by the FBI.

You can see the full top 25 below.

1, Gonzaga, 29-2

2, Virginia, 28-2

3, North Carolina, 26-5

4, Kentucky, 26-5

5, Duke, 26-5

6, Michigan State, 25-6

7, Texas Tech, 26-5

8, Tennessee, 27-4

9, LSU, 26-5

10, Michigan, 26-5

11, Houston, 29-2

12, Florida State, 25-6

13, Purdue, 23-8

14, Nevada, 28-3

15, Kansas State, 24-7

16, Virginia Tech, 23-7

17, Kansas, 23-8

18, Buffalo, 28-3

19, Wisconsin, 22-9

20, Wofford, 28-4

21, Maryland, 22-9

22, Auburn, 22-9

23, Marquette, 23-8

24, Cincinnati, 25-6

25, Villanova, 22-9